Dr. Sridhar Allam, MD

Transplant Nephrology
5 (39)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sridhar Allam, MD is a Transplant Nephrology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Transplant Nephrology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Medical City Fort Worth.

Dr. Allam works at Tarrant Nephrology Associates in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Magnesium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Tarrant Nephrology Associates
    1001 Pennsylvania Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 290-2238

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
  • Medical City Fort Worth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Anemia
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders

Anemia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Vascular Access Creation Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Stenosis (RAS) Chevron Icon
Renal Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant Rejection Chevron Icon
Renal Vein Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Transplant Conditions Chevron Icon
Transplanted Organ Rejection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 07, 2022
    Dr. Allam is tops in my book and I would highly recommend him to anyone looking for a thorough, professional and caring nephrologist. I received a kidney transplant in 2021 after waiting for over six years in Houston. Due to my declining condition, I decided to try something new and discovered through research and recommendations from others to try Medical City Transplant and I’m so glad that I did. I absolutely love the staff and size of the facility at Medical City Transplant Institute in Fort Worth where you get that small town feel along with personal care. Even though I live in Houston, I have elected to continue with Dr. Allam as my nephrologist.
    Rebecca — Dec 07, 2022
    About Dr. Sridhar Allam, MD

    Specialties
    • Transplant Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Telugu
    NPI Number
    • 1700061819
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Internship
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Medical Education
    • Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sridhar Allam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Allam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Allam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Allam works at Tarrant Nephrology Associates in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Allam’s profile.

    Dr. Allam has seen patients for Anemia, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Magnesium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Allam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

