Dr. Sridevi Pitta, MD
Overview
Dr. Sridevi Pitta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Denton, TX. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Med School
Dr. Pitta works at
Locations
Texas Health Heart & Vascular Specialists2505 Scripture St Ste 100, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (940) 320-2188
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- Cox Medical Center South
- Cox Monett Hospital
- UT Health North Campus Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I never felt rushed. Dr. Pitta continued to ask if I had any more questions until all my and my husband's questions had been answered.
About Dr. Sridevi Pitta, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1609072065
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Med School
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pitta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pitta accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pitta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pitta has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pitta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pitta speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Pitta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pitta.
