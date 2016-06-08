Dr. Sridevi Kodali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kodali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sridevi Kodali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sridevi Kodali, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Livonia, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Kodali works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sridevi Kodali, M.D.17940 Farmington Rd Ste 230, Livonia, MI 48152 Directions (248) 465-4335
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kodali?
BPD Mixed Son care is personal and caring
About Dr. Sridevi Kodali, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1053358630
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kodali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kodali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kodali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kodali works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kodali. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kodali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kodali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kodali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.