Dr. Sridevi Kodali, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2.5 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sridevi Kodali, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Livonia, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Kodali works at Sridevi Kodali, M.D. in Livonia, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sridevi Kodali, M.D.
    17940 Farmington Rd Ste 230, Livonia, MI 48152 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 465-4335

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sridevi Kodali, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053358630
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sridevi Kodali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kodali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kodali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kodali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kodali works at Sridevi Kodali, M.D. in Livonia, MI. View the full address on Dr. Kodali’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kodali. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kodali.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kodali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kodali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

