Dr. Sridevi Juvvadi, MD
Dr. Sridevi Juvvadi, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Irving, TX. They completed their residency with St Barnabas Med Center
Dr. Juvvadi works at
Irving2021 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 115 Bldg 2, Irving, TX 75061 Directions (972) 256-3537
Medical City Dallas Building C7777 Forest Ln Ste 300, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (214) 370-1000
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
- Medical City Dallas
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I really like Dr. Juvvadi. She is very informative & compassionate. She knew I was ver concerned about hair loss from chemo so she suggested the Paxman cold cap. It was very expensive but thought it would be worth it since our daughter would be getting married in 7 months. I cold capped for all 4 of my TC treatments. But was not happy with the infusion area of Texas Oncology Irving. They misinformed me with the post cooling time & felt like they were rushing to get me out of the infusion area. I know it was a long time approximately 4-5 hours, but I was trying to save as much hair as possible. Needless to say I ended up losing more then 90% of my hair. I would definitely recommend Dr. Juvvadi but I would suggest seeing her at Medical City if they want to cold cap & try & keep a lot of their hair!
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1780689919
- St Barnabas Med Center
- Osmania Med College
- Oncology
