Dr. Sridevi Bhumi, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (61)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sridevi Bhumi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, Barkatulla Vishwavidyalaya and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.

Dr. Bhumi works at Sri Gastroenterology, P.C in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Indigestion and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sri Gastroenterology PC
    901 Stewart Ave Ste 260, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 222-2727

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai South Nassau

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Indigestion
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Indigestion
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Oct 19, 2021
    Dr Bhumi was very attentive and listen to my problem. Gave me the right treatment and also help me with other tests. Her instructions were clear and to the point. I would highly recommend Dr Bhumi as one of the best GI on long island.
    Ishwen Batra — Oct 19, 2021
    About Dr. Sridevi Bhumi, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, Greek, Hindi, Italian, Spanish and Telugu
    • 1306906938
    Education & Certifications

    • Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, Barkatulla Vishwavidyalaya
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sridevi Bhumi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhumi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhumi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhumi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bhumi works at Sri Gastroenterology, P.C in Garden City, NY. View the full address on Dr. Bhumi’s profile.

    Dr. Bhumi has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Indigestion and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhumi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Bhumi speaks Greek, Hindi, Italian, Spanish and Telugu.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhumi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhumi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhumi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhumi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

