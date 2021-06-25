Dr. Sridar Chalaka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chalaka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sridar Chalaka, MD
Overview
Dr. Sridar Chalaka, MD is a Pulmonologist in Everett, WA. They completed their residency with University Of Mn Med School
Dr. Chalaka works at
Locations
Everett Clinic Pllc3901 Hoyt Avenue Hoyt Ave, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 259-0966Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Regional Medical Center Everett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chalaka greeted us warmly and listened intently to my wife tell the history of her breathing/pulmonary/low oxygen problems. He allowed her to elaborate in depth without interruptions, questions, etc. When she finished, he then began querying her about various issues to gain additional clarity. At that point, he reviewed a number of her medical documents to further understand the nature of her medical issues. Finally, Dr. Chalaka’s staff scheduled her for a follow-up appt. to conduct additional pulmonary tests. We were both very pleased with his attentive engagement, caring and concern, clear understanding of how her symptoms negatively impact her life, and the importance of finding a satisfactory resolution to her medical concerns.
About Dr. Sridar Chalaka, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Hindi
- 1740236306
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mn Med School
- Sleep Medicine
Dr. Chalaka works at
