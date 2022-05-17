Overview

Dr. Srikanth Naidu, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Collierville, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Naidu works at Dr. Sri Naidu - Mid-South ENT in Collierville, TN with other offices in Germantown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.