Dr. Srikanth Naidu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naidu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Srikanth Naidu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Srikanth Naidu, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Collierville, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Naidu works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Sri Naidu - Mid-South ENT1458 W Poplar Ave Ste 204, Collierville, TN 38017 Directions
-
2
Mid South Ear Nose & Throat PC7600 Wolf River Blvd Ste 220, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 755-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Naidu?
My family and I have seen many doctors over the years and Dr. Naidu is far and away the best physician we have ever seen. He is personable, patient, and up to date in the latest research. He personally checks on patients via phone call the evening of surgery which I’ve never seen a physician do before. I cannot recommend Dr. Naidu enough!
About Dr. Srikanth Naidu, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1427166156
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Tn Coll Of Med, Otolaryngology Univ Of Al Hosp, General Surgery
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
- University of California At Berkeley
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naidu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naidu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naidu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naidu works at
Dr. Naidu has seen patients for Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naidu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Naidu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naidu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naidu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naidu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.