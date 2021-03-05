See All Ophthalmologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Sri Krishna Mukkamala, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Sri Krishna Mukkamala, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (18)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Sri Krishna Mukkamala, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.

Dr. Mukkamala works at GEORGIA RETINA in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA, Marietta, GA and Cartersville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Northside
    1100 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 410, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 255-9096
  2. 2
    Georgia Retina PC
    960 Sanders Rd Ste 500, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 679-4830
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Georgia Retina PC
    833 Campbell Hill St NW # ST400, Marietta, GA 30060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 218-1888
  4. 4
    Georgia Retina PC
    100 Market Place Blvd Ste 302, Cartersville, GA 30121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (470) 274-2031

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mukkamala?

    Mar 05, 2021
    This doctor has such a nice personality. They are so busy in office, but he takes time to explain things. They put me in a program to help me pay for a different retina injection med from the only one my ins would pay for and it has been a miracle drug!
    E King — Mar 05, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sri Krishna Mukkamala, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sri Krishna Mukkamala, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mukkamala to family and friends

    Dr. Mukkamala's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mukkamala

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sri Krishna Mukkamala, MD.

    About Dr. Sri Krishna Mukkamala, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710184148
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia Univ
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
    Residency
    Internship
    • Virginia Commonwealth Univ VCU/MCV
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Virginia Commonwealth U
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sri Krishna Mukkamala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mukkamala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mukkamala has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mukkamala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mukkamala has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mukkamala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mukkamala. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mukkamala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mukkamala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mukkamala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sri Krishna Mukkamala, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.