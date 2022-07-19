Overview

Dr. Sri Koneru, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Mason, OH. They graduated from Guntur Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Koneru works at Group Health TriHealth Physician Partners in Mason, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.