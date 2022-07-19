Dr. Sri Koneru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koneru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sri Koneru, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sri Koneru, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Mason, OH. They graduated from Guntur Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Locations
Group Health Associates6010 S Mason Montgomery Rd, Mason, OH 45040 Directions (513) 745-4706
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am so happy with her, she has really helped me. I wouldn't think of going to anyone else. She has always listened to me and answered all my questions. Is never in a hurry.
About Dr. Sri Koneru, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1811937071
Education & Certifications
- Jewish Hospital of Cincinnati
- Guntur Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koneru has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koneru accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koneru has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koneru has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koneru on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Koneru. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koneru.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koneru, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koneru appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.