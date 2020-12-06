See All Radiation Oncologists in Pomona, CA
Dr. Sri Gorty, MD

Radiation Oncology
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sri Gorty, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NE Ohio U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Gorty works at Alaa M Latif MD in Pomona, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Royalty Radiation Oncology
    1910 Royalty Dr, Pomona, CA 91767 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 865-9890
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

SPECT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
PET-CT Scan
SPECT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
PET-CT Scan

Treatment frequency



SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma of Lung Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adult Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Tumor Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchioalveolar Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer of Floor of Mouth Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Clear Cell Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Dry Mouth Chevron Icon
Endocrine Tumors of Pancreas Chevron Icon
Follicular Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Hepatocellular Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Ovarian Tumor Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sri Gorty, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1952310054
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Upstate Med Univ
    Internship
    • Riverside Methodist Hospital
    Medical Education
    • NE Ohio U, College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sri Gorty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gorty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gorty accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Gorty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

