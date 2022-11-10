Overview

Dr. Sreeya Yalamanchali, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana and Parkview Lagrange Hospital.



Dr. Yalamanchali works at Champaign Dental Group in Fort Wayne, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.