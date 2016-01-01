Dr. Sreethy Saraswathy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saraswathy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sreethy Saraswathy, MD
Overview
Dr. Sreethy Saraswathy, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Southampton, PA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from P.S.G Institute of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Locations
Infectious Diseases Assoc. PC729 Grove Ave Unit 4, Southampton, PA 18966 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sreethy Saraswathy, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1346253663
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York Upstate Medical University
- Methodist Hospital
- P.S.G Institute of Medical Sciences
- Infectious Disease
