Overview

Dr. Sreeram Grandhi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Union City, NJ. They graduated from UMDNJ Rutgers Med and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Grandhi works at Hudson County Cardiology in Union City, NJ with other offices in Bayonne, NJ and Jersey City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.