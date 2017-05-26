See All Cardiologists in Union City, NJ
Dr. Sreeram Grandhi, MD

Cardiology
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Sreeram Grandhi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Union City, NJ. They graduated from UMDNJ Rutgers Med and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Grandhi works at Hudson County Cardiology in Union City, NJ with other offices in Bayonne, NJ and Jersey City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hudson County Cardiology
    500 Summit Ave, Union City, NJ 07087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 523-4971
    Bayonne Primary Care
    519 Broadway 24 St Ste 3600, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 523-5658
    BHMG Grove Medical Associate
    129 Newark Ave Fl 1, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 523-4577

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jersey City Medical Center
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Angina
Heart Disease
Treatment frequency



Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 26, 2017
    I was very satisfied with not only the office staff by Dr. Grandhi himself. His explanation of my illness, medication and long term care was very clear. I've called him with questions and he has gotten back to me with thirty minutes. I am very happy with Dr. Grandhi's care.
    Mary Grech in Hoboken NJ — May 26, 2017
    About Dr. Sreeram Grandhi, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871822056
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Montefiore Med Ctr-Albert Einstein Coll Med
    Residency
    • St Vincent's Catholic Medical Centers
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ Rutgers Med
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sreeram Grandhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grandhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grandhi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grandhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grandhi has seen patients for Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grandhi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Grandhi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grandhi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grandhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grandhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

