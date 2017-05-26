Dr. Sreeram Grandhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grandhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sreeram Grandhi, MD
Overview
Dr. Sreeram Grandhi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Union City, NJ. They graduated from UMDNJ Rutgers Med and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Grandhi works at
Locations
Hudson County Cardiology500 Summit Ave, Union City, NJ 07087 Directions (201) 523-4971
Bayonne Primary Care519 Broadway 24 St Ste 3600, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (201) 523-5658
BHMG Grove Medical Associate129 Newark Ave Fl 1, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (201) 523-4577
Hospital Affiliations
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was very satisfied with not only the office staff by Dr. Grandhi himself. His explanation of my illness, medication and long term care was very clear. I've called him with questions and he has gotten back to me with thirty minutes. I am very happy with Dr. Grandhi's care.
About Dr. Sreeram Grandhi, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Med Ctr-Albert Einstein Coll Med
- St Vincent's Catholic Medical Centers
- UMDNJ Rutgers Med
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grandhi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grandhi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grandhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grandhi has seen patients for Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grandhi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Grandhi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grandhi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grandhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grandhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.