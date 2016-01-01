See All Pediatricians in Bronx, NY
Dr. Sreenivasa Murthy, MD

Pediatrics
2.5 (5)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Sreenivasa Murthy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bronx, NY. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE.

Dr. Murthy works at Bentley Patterson, MD in Bronx, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sheryl Jawetz, MD
Dr. Sheryl Jawetz, MD
10 (2)
Dr. Maureen Grossi, MD
Dr. Maureen Grossi, MD
10 (3)
Locations

  1. 1
    Zabeth Care Health Agency LLC
    1434 Williamsbridge Rd, Bronx, NY 10461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 569-0920

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Asthma
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration

Treatment frequency



Asthma Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Additive Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Sreenivasa Murthy, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1366428765
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Murthy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Murthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Murthy works at Bentley Patterson, MD in Bronx, NY. View the full address on Dr. Murthy’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Murthy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murthy.

