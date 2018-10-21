See All Hematologists in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Sreenivasa Chandana, MD

Hematology
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sreenivasa Chandana, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus, Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health United Hospital.

Dr. Chandana works at Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan - Michigan Street in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Holland, MI and Muskegon, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, Hemophilia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan
    145 Michigan St NE Ste 3100, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 382-2500
  2. 2
    Cancer/Hemtlgy Ctrs Of Wstrn MI
    12460 Riley St, Holland, MI 49424 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 399-6500
  3. 3
    1440 E Sherman Blvd Ste 200, Muskegon, MI 49444 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 737-3469
  4. 4
    Cancer and Hematology Centers
    5800 Foremost Dr SE Ste 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 954-5554

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health - Hackley Campus
  • Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
  • Spectrum Health United Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Hemophilia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Hemophilia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 21, 2018
    Dr. C. was extremely helpful and explained all test results thoroughly. He was never rushed and quite compassionate. I would recommend him.
    Kathie in Whitehall, MI — Oct 21, 2018
    About Dr. Sreenivasa Chandana, MD

    • Hematology
    • English
    • 1972705838
    Education & Certifications

    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Hematology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sreenivasa Chandana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chandana has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chandana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chandana has seen patients for Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, Hemophilia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chandana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandana.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chandana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chandana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

