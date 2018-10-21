Dr. Sreenivasa Chandana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sreenivasa Chandana, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sreenivasa Chandana, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus, Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health United Hospital.
Dr. Chandana works at
Locations
Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan145 Michigan St NE Ste 3100, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (269) 382-2500
Cancer/Hemtlgy Ctrs Of Wstrn MI12460 Riley St, Holland, MI 49424 Directions (616) 399-6500
- 3 1440 E Sherman Blvd Ste 200, Muskegon, MI 49444 Directions (231) 737-3469
Cancer and Hematology Centers5800 Foremost Dr SE Ste 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 954-5554
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Hackley Campus
- Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chandana?
Dr. C. was extremely helpful and explained all test results thoroughly. He was never rushed and quite compassionate. I would recommend him.
About Dr. Sreenivasa Chandana, MD
- Hematology
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chandana has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chandana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chandana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chandana works at
Dr. Chandana has seen patients for Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, Hemophilia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chandana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chandana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chandana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.