Dr. Sreenivasa Basavanthappa, MD
Overview
Dr. Sreenivasa Basavanthappa, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lancaster, MA. They completed their fellowship with Schepens Eye Research Institute, Harvard Medical School
Dr. Basavanthappa works at
Locations
D'ambrosio Eye Care Inc.479 OLD UNION TPKE, Lancaster, MA 01523 Directions (978) 537-3900
D'Ambrosio Eye Care, Inc.74 Main St, Gardner, MA 01440 Directions (978) 632-3930
Acton Office100 Powdermill Rd, Acton, MA 01720 Directions (978) 897-7212
Clemson Eye273 Harrison Bridge Rd, Simpsonville, SC 29680 Directions (855) 654-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
D'Ambrosio Eye Care, Inc.413 Main St, Athol, MA 01331 Directions (978) 249-4209
Hospital Affiliations
- Athol Memorial Hospital
- Emerson Hospital
- Heywood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was sent to Dr. Basa when I was first diagnosed with Macular Degeneration. I didn't know what to expect. He explained my diagnosis to me, was compassionate & gentle. I have continued to go to him for monthly injections & he has always been great. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Sreenivasa Basavanthappa, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Schepens Eye Research Institute, Harvard Medical School
- Univ of AZ Tucson Hosps
- Victoria General Hospital
- Government Science College, Chitradurga, Karnataka
- Ophthalmology

