Overview

Dr. Sreenivas Vemulapalli, MD is an Urology Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta.



Dr. Vemulapalli works at Tri Valley Urology Medical Group in Murrieta, CA with other offices in Menifee, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.