Dr. Sreenivas Vemulapalli, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sreenivas Vemulapalli, MD is an Urology Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta.
Fertility Center of California25495 Medical Center Dr Ste 204, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (760) 728-5774
Advanced Neurosurgery Associates Inc.28078 Baxter Rd Ste 430, Murrieta, CA 92563 Directions (951) 698-1901
Leopoldo E Valdivia DO Inc29826 Haun Rd Ste 209, Menifee, CA 92586 Directions (951) 698-1901
Rancho Springs Medical Center25500 Medical Center Dr, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 698-1901
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sharp Health Plan
Dr. Vemulapalli has been my urologist for over 15 years and very happy with his services.
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1750359907
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
- Urology
