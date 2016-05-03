Overview

Dr. Sreenivas Mannam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Flint, MI. They graduated from SRI KRISHNADEVARAYA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital, Ascension St. Mary's Hospital, Covenant Medical Center Harrison, Hurley Medical Center and Mclaren Flint.



Dr. Mannam works at Colon & Digestive Disease Center in Flint, MI with other offices in Oak Ridge, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Gastrointestinal Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.