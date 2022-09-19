See All Cardiologists in Lawrenceville, GA
Dr. Sreeni Gangasani, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (62)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sreeni Gangasani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Kurnool Med College Budhwarpet Kurnool and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Walton Hospital.

Dr. Gangasani works at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center in Lawrenceville, GA with other offices in Duluth, GA, Suwanee, GA and Dacula, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CardioVascular Group - Lawrenceville
    755 Walther Rd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 962-0399
  2. 2
    CardioVascular Group - Duluth
    3855 Pleasant Hill Rd Ste 250, Duluth, GA 30096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 497-1413
  3. 3
    CardioVascular Group - Suwanee
    1120 Peachtree Industrial Blvd Ste 209, Suwanee, GA 30024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 962-0399
  4. 4
    Athens Orthopedic Clinic PA
    2108 Teron Trce Ste 100, Dacula, GA 30019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 318-8020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Gwinnett
  • Piedmont Walton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lipid Disorders
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Lipid Disorders
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension

Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Implantable Loop Recorder Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Palpitations Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 62 ratings
    Patient Ratings (62)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Sreeni Gangasani, MD

    Cardiology
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    32 years of experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Telugu
    Languages Spoken
    1215923701
    • 1215923701
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Kurnool Med College Budhwarpet Kurnool
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

