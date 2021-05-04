Overview

Dr. Sreenadha R Vattam, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Pain Management, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Kurnool Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman and Texoma Medical Center.



Dr. Vattam works at North Texas Comprehensive Spine & Pain Center in Sherman, TX with other offices in Greenville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.