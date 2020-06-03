Dr. Sreelatha Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sreelatha Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sreelatha Reddy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Reddy works at
Locations
Houston Gastrointestinal & Liver Clinic PA7737 Southwest Fwy Ste 968, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 773-1800
Infectious Disease Specialist of Texas P.A.16659 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (713) 773-1800
Sunshine Pediatrics17510 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 410, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (713) 773-1800
Diagnostic Clinic Of Houston3030 S Gessner Rd Ste 120, Houston, TX 77063 Directions (713) 773-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My primary M.D. referred me to her Gastrologist, Dr. S. Reddy, eight years ago. This has been a priceless gift for my health. She is articulate, compassionate, committed and invested in her patients.
About Dr. Sreelatha Reddy, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
