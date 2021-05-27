Overview

Dr. Sreekrishna Donepudi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They graduated from New Jersey Med, UMDNJ and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Donepudi works at Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital in Sugar Land, TX with other offices in Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.