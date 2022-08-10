Dr. Sreekanth Vasireddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vasireddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sreekanth Vasireddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sreekanth Vasireddy, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They graduated from Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Vasireddy works at
Locations
Silverbell - Medical Oncology and Hematology1620 W Saint Marys Rd, Tucson, AZ 85745 Directions (520) 624-7445Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Green Valley - Medical Oncology, Hematology, Radiation Oncology, & Breast Surgical Oncology1315 S La Canada Dr, Green Valley, AZ 85622 Directions (520) 625-6600Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- Employers Health Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Humana
- Humana Veterans
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Prime Health Services
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vasireddy?
So happy with service an care I receive I couldn't ask for a better group of Doctors an nurse such a caring team an easy appointments work with my schedule. Dr. Vasireddy an Maddy in Chemo area the best!
About Dr. Sreekanth Vasireddy, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English, Hindi
- 1760673602
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation, New Orleans, Louisiana
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation
- Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vasireddy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vasireddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vasireddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vasireddy has seen patients for Anemia, Sickle Cell Disease and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vasireddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vasireddy speaks Hindi.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasireddy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasireddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vasireddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vasireddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.