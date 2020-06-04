Dr. Sreejit Nair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sreejit Nair, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sreejit Nair, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Waynesville, NC. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ.
Smoky Mountain Foot Clinic289 Access Rd, Waynesville, NC 28785 Directions (828) 356-5026Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Sunrise Vascular Center821 S Horner Blvd Ste A, Sanford, NC 27330 Directions (919) 589-6968Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Rgv Vascular Access Center LLC942 Wildrose Ln, Brownsville, TX 78520 Directions (956) 982-4484
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Tricare
Fantastic doctor
About Dr. Sreejit Nair, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
- Interventional and Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Dr. Nair accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nair has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
