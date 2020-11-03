Dr. Sreedhara Alla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sreedhara Alla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sreedhara Alla, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christus Coushatta Health Care Center, Christus Highland Medical Center, Willis-Knighton Medical Center and WK Bossier Health Center.
Locations
Northwest Louisiana Nephrology1800 Buckner St, Shreveport, LA 71101 Directions (318) 227-8899
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Coushatta Health Care Center
- Christus Highland Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- WK Bossier Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was extremely impressed with Dr. Alla because he took the time to explain my condition so thoroughly - he drew diagrams for me!
About Dr. Sreedhara Alla, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1215155791
Education & Certifications
- Creighton University School Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alla accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Alla has seen patients for Chronic Kidney Diseases, Vitamin D Deficiency and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Alla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.
