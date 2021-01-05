Dr. Sreedevi Vayalapalli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vayalapalli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sreedevi Vayalapalli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sreedevi Vayalapalli, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Norcross, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Dr. Vayalapalli works at
Locations
1
Inpatient, Partial Hospital (PHP & IOP)1 Technology Pkwy S, Norcross, GA 30092 Directions (678) 713-2600
2
Out Patient Clinic950 Scales Rd Ste 302, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (404) 994-5000
3
Jeffrey H Flatow MD5435 Sugarloaf Pkwy Ste 1104, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 Directions (404) 994-5000
- 4 6055 Atlantic Blvd Ste G1, Norcross, GA 30071 Directions (404) 994-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely recommend Dr. S. Vayalapalli. She is a caring, supportive psychotherapist and MD. Her office staff is compassionate. She has helped me to loosen the grip of benzodiazepines. I am grateful!
About Dr. Sreedevi Vayalapalli, MD
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1720133325
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- University of Missouri at Kansas City
- University Of Missouri At Kansas City/Truman and St. Luke's Medical Centers
- Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Saint Ann's
- Addiction Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vayalapalli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vayalapalli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vayalapalli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vayalapalli has seen patients for Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vayalapalli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
99 patients have reviewed Dr. Vayalapalli. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vayalapalli.
