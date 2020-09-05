Dr. Sreedevi Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sreedevi Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sreedevi Reddy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Reddy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Endocrinology Associates, PA, Scottsdale, AZ9328 E Raintree Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (602) 266-8463
-
2
Endocrinology Associates924 W Chandler Blvd Ste 1, Chandler, AZ 85225 Directions (480) 775-1115
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reddy?
Dr Reddy actually listens to me, asks pertinent questions and is aggressive in treating my diabetes and side affects of the diabetes. I have had diabetes for 51 years, originally type 2 but changed to type 1 about 11 years ago. She encouraged me to get a diabetes pump to help me be able to regulate the highs and lows. Sent me to diabetes training classes. I can't say enough nice things about Dr Reddy....although she can get "tough with me", when I am not doing the things I'm supposed to do, aka: lose weight, exercise, etc. and I don't blame her at all. She's been in the forefront of embracing the pandemic with having virtual office visits.
About Dr. Sreedevi Reddy, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1437169067
Education & Certifications
- Maricopa Med Center
- Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypothyroidism and Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reddy speaks Spanish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.