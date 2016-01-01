See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Mesquite, TX
Dr. Sreedevi Guttikonda, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Dr. Sreedevi Guttikonda, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe and Hunt Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Guttikonda works at Southern Endocrinology Associates PA in Mesquite, TX with other offices in Rowlett, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypoglycemia, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Southern Endocrinology Associates PA
    1621 N Belt Line Rd Ste A, Mesquite, TX 75149 (972) 682-5700
    Inova Diabetes Center Fair Oaks
    7700 Lakeview Pkwy Ste 300A, Rowlett, TX 75088 (972) 682-5700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
  • Hunt Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypoglycemia
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English
    • 1407050073
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
    Medical Education
    • University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sreedevi Guttikonda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guttikonda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Guttikonda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Guttikonda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Guttikonda has seen patients for Hypoglycemia, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guttikonda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Guttikonda. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guttikonda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guttikonda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guttikonda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

