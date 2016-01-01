See All Dermatologists in Torrance, CA
Dr. Sree Karukonda, MD

Dermatology
1.5 (7)
Call for new patient details
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sree Karukonda, MD is a Dermatologist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans.

Dr. Karukonda works at California Skin Institute in Torrance, CA with other offices in Fresno, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    California Skin Institute
    23451 Madison St Ste 330, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 375-9994
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Fresno Medical Center Pediatrics Urgent Care
    4785 N 1st St Fl 3, Fresno, CA 93726 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 448-4745

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Sree Karukonda, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548318322
    Education & Certifications

    • La State University School Of Med
    • Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karukonda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Karukonda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Karukonda. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karukonda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karukonda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karukonda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

