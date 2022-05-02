See All Dermatologists in Naples, FL
Dermatology
4.5 (29)
Dr. Srdjan Prodanovich, MD is a Dermatologist in Naples, FL. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.

Dr. Prodanovich works at Advanced Drmtlgc & Csmtc Inst in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis Due to Drugs , Contact Dermatitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Advanced Dermatologic & Cosmetic Institute Inc.
    Advanced Dermatologic & Cosmetic Institute Inc.
    90 Cypress Way E Ste 50, Naples, FL 34110
(239) 598-3200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Contact Dermatitis
Ringworm
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    May 02, 2022
    I've been to many dermatologists over the years, since I was a teenager with acne to a mature adult with sun damage, etc. Dr. Prodanovich is the most genuine, gentle and competent Dermatologist I've experienced. His nurses and office staff are equally as respectful and professional. A++ practice…they're the best.
    Kelli O — May 02, 2022
    English, Serbian
    1871540377
    University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Dermatology
    Dr. Prodanovich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Prodanovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Prodanovich works at Advanced Drmtlgc & Csmtc Inst in Naples, FL.

    Dr. Prodanovich has seen patients for Dermatitis Due to Drugs , Contact Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Prodanovich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prodanovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prodanovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

