Dr. Prodanovich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Srdjan Prodanovich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Srdjan Prodanovich, MD is a Dermatologist in Naples, FL. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.
Dr. Prodanovich works at
Locations
Advanced Dermatologic & Cosmetic Institute Inc.90 Cypress Way E Ste 50, Naples, FL 34110 Directions (239) 598-3200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been to many dermatologists over the years, since I was a teenager with acne to a mature adult with sun damage, etc. Dr. Prodanovich is the most genuine, gentle and competent Dermatologist I’ve experienced. His nurses and office staff are equally as respectful and professional. A++ practice…they’re the best.
About Dr. Srdjan Prodanovich, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Serbian
- 1871540377
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prodanovich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prodanovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prodanovich works at
Dr. Prodanovich has seen patients for Dermatitis Due to Drugs , Contact Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prodanovich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Prodanovich speaks Serbian.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Prodanovich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prodanovich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prodanovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prodanovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.