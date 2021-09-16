Overview

Dr. Srdjan Ostric, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Muskegon, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus and Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus.



Dr. Ostric works at Radiology Muskegon PLC in Muskegon, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.