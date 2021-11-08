Overview

Dr. Sravisht Iyer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY.



Dr. Iyer works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY with other offices in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.