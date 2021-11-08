Dr. Sravisht Iyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sravisht Iyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sravisht Iyer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Iyer works at
Locations
-
1
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1875Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Stamford Hospital1 Hospital Plz, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 276-1000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Han Jo Kim MD PC541 E 71st St Fl 4, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1875
-
4
Hss Hudson Yards31 Hudson Yards Fl 10, New York, NY 10001 Directions (212) 606-1875
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Iyer?
Dr. Iyer and his office staff impressed me greatly. I trusted his opinion and his recommendations. He operated on me and the operation was a success. He is an excellent doctor and an amazing surgent.
About Dr. Sravisht Iyer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1326338013
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iyer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iyer works at
Dr. Iyer has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Iyer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.