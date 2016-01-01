Dr. Sravankumar Kavuri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kavuri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sravankumar Kavuri, MD
Overview
Dr. Sravankumar Kavuri, MD is a Cytopathology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Cytopathology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Kavuri works at
Locations
-
1
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kavuri?
About Dr. Sravankumar Kavuri, MD
- Cytopathology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1245437813
Education & Certifications
- Med College Georgia Hospital and Clinics
- MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kavuri using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kavuri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kavuri works at
Dr. Kavuri has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kavuri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kavuri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kavuri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.