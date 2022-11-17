Dr. Sramila Aithal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aithal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sramila Aithal, MD
Overview
Dr. Sramila Aithal, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Sellersville, PA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Medical College Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Alliance Cancer Specialists
Locations
Alliance Cancer Specialists915 Lawn Ave Ste 202, Sellersville, PA 18960 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very good. Didn’t have to wait long.
About Dr. Sramila Aithal, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1205029816
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Medical College Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aithal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aithal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Alliance Cancer Specialists
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Aithal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aithal.
