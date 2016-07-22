Dr. Spyros Tsoumpariotis, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsoumpariotis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Spyros Tsoumpariotis, DPM
Dr. Spyros Tsoumpariotis, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Glendale, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Glendale Podiatry7901 Myrtle Ave, Glendale, NY 11385 Directions (718) 381-2300Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pmFriday10:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Spyros is the most compassionate , caring and pleasant you can find. Went to him with an emergency and they fit me in right away. He knows his business . The girls are wonderful and so pleasant. I have referred many people . They like him very much. Thank you.
About Dr. Spyros Tsoumpariotis, DPM
- Podiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English, Greek
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Tsoumpariotis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsoumpariotis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsoumpariotis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsoumpariotis speaks Greek.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsoumpariotis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsoumpariotis.
