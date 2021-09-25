See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in New York, NY
Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (25)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Spyros Mezitis, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Mezitis works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Obstetrics & Gynecology at 69th Street in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spyros G Mezitis MD
    220 E 69TH ST, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 288-6661
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Thyroid Goiter
Osteoporosis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Thyroid Goiter
Osteoporosis

Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Guardian
    • Healthfirst
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicaid
    • MVP Health Care
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • SelectHealth
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 25, 2021
    Dr. Mezitis is outstanding. He typifies those characteristics most valued in a physician: kindness, competence, and professionalism. His office staff is wonderful. He is type of individual you would want as your doctor.
    Alan A. Pollock, M.D. — Sep 25, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Spyros Mezitis, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, German and Greek
    NPI Number
    • 1013078732
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Prsyb Hosp Meml Cancer Ctr
    Residency
    • Thomas Jefferson Univ Hosp
    Internship
    • Tho Jefferson U Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Spyros Mezitis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mezitis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mezitis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mezitis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mezitis works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Obstetrics & Gynecology at 69th Street in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Mezitis’s profile.

    Dr. Mezitis has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mezitis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Mezitis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mezitis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mezitis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mezitis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

