Overview

Dr. Spyros Mezitis, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Mezitis works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Obstetrics & Gynecology at 69th Street in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.