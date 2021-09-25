Dr. Spyros Mezitis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mezitis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Spyros Mezitis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Spyros Mezitis, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
Spyros G Mezitis MD220 E 69TH ST, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 288-6661Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Healthfirst
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mezitis is outstanding. He typifies those characteristics most valued in a physician: kindness, competence, and professionalism. His office staff is wonderful. He is type of individual you would want as your doctor.
About Dr. Spyros Mezitis, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 30 years of experience
- English, French, German and Greek
Education & Certifications
- New York Prsyb Hosp Meml Cancer Ctr
- Thomas Jefferson Univ Hosp
- Tho Jefferson U Hosp
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- University of Pennsylvania
Dr. Mezitis works at
