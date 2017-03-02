Dr. Mays has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spyrie Mays, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Spyrie Mays, MD is an Urology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport.
Dr. Mays works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Spyrie D Mays MD3401 North Blvd Ste 340, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Directions (225) 381-2740
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mays?
I've been coming to Dr Mays for a few years now. He always takes time to listen and explain to me my condition. I am happy with his care.
About Dr. Spyrie Mays, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1851300925
Education & Certifications
- University Nebr Mc
- University Hospital Of Cleveland Case Western Reserve University
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mays accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mays has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mays works at
Dr. Mays has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mays on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mays. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mays.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mays, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mays appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.