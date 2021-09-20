Overview

Dr. Spiros Hiotis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Hiotis works at Mount Sinai Doctors Specialty Practice in New York, NY with other offices in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer, Stomach Cancer and Liver Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.