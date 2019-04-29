Dr. Theoharakis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spiro Theoharakis, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Spiro Theoharakis, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD and Autism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 50 Karl Ave Ste 101, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 265-8042
Excellent caring and extremely intelligent! Spends the time with patients and their families. An awesome doctor!
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
