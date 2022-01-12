See All General Dentists in Niles, IL
Dr. Spiro Barlas, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Spiro Barlas, DDS

Cosmetic Dentistry
5 (106)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Spiro Barlas, DDS is a Cosmetic Dentistry Practitioner in Niles, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic Dentistry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.

Dr. Barlas works at Spiro Barlas, DDS in Niles, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Spiro Barlasd.d.s.p.c.
    241 Golf Mill Ctr Ste 721, Niles, IL 60714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 201-4145

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital
  • Glenbrook Hospital
  • Highland Park Hospital
  • Skokie Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess
Alveolar Bone Loss
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Abscess
Alveolar Bone Loss
Amalgam Dental Fillings

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Alveolar Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Arestin® Therapy Chevron Icon
Athletic Mouthguards Chevron Icon
Bad Taste in Mouth Chevron Icon
Black Hairy Tongue Chevron Icon
Bleeding Gums Chevron Icon
Bonding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Ceramic Dental Crowns Chevron Icon
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Clicking of Temporomandibular Joint Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cracked Tooth Chevron Icon
Crooked Teeth Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dental Spacing Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dentures
Dry Tooth Socket Chevron Icon
e.max® Dental Crowns Chevron Icon
Edentulism Chevron Icon
Excessive Tooth Wear Chevron Icon
Full Mouth Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Gaps Between Teeth Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Gold Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Halitosis Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Dentures Chevron Icon
Intraoral Camera Chevron Icon
Intraoral Device Chevron Icon
Laser Cavity Detection Chevron Icon
Local Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Lower Dentures Chevron Icon
Misshapen Teeth Chevron Icon
Molar Endodontics Chevron Icon
Mouth Conditions Chevron Icon
Mouthguards Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment Chevron Icon
Opalescence® Tooth Whitening System Chevron Icon
Oral Infection Chevron Icon
Periodontitis Chevron Icon
Plaque Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Plaque
Porcelain Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Porcelain Dental Onlays Chevron Icon
Porcelain Fixed Bridges Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Receding Gums Chevron Icon
Removable Appliances Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Rotary Endodontics Chevron Icon
Sensitive Teeth Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Single Visit Root Canals Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Infection Chevron Icon
Stained Teeth Chevron Icon
Swollen Gums Chevron Icon
Tartar Buildup Chevron Icon
Teeth Polishing Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tender Gums Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Avulsion Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Caused by Acid Attack Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Tooth-Borne Denture Chevron Icon
Tooth-Conserving Dentistry Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ameritas
    • Delta Dental
    • Delta Dental of Washington
    • Guardian
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 106 ratings
    Patient Ratings (106)
    5 Star
    (104)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Barlas?

    Jan 12, 2022
    Everyone is as pleasant as ever. I feel like family
    Bari Surgal in Northbrook, IL — Jan 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Spiro Barlas, DDS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Spiro Barlas, DDS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Barlas to family and friends

    Dr. Barlas' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Barlas

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Spiro Barlas, DDS.

    About Dr. Spiro Barlas, DDS

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic Dentistry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043379373
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY / DENTAL SCHOOL
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Spiro Barlas, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barlas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barlas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barlas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    106 patients have reviewed Dr. Barlas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barlas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barlas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barlas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Spiro Barlas, DDS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.