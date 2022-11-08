Dr. Spencer Wheeler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wheeler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Spencer Wheeler, MD
Overview
Dr. Spencer Wheeler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Effingham Health System and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Wheeler works at
Locations
-
1
Paulsen Outpatient Surgery Center4425 Paulsen St, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 355-6615Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Chatham Orthopaedic Associates Pooler1000 Towne Center Blvd Ste 602, Pooler, GA 31322 Directions (912) 450-1101
-
3
St. Joseph's Office11702 Mercy Blvd Ste 2D, Savannah, GA 31419 Directions (912) 355-6615
-
4
Chatham Orthopaedic Associates Rincon613 Towne Park Dr W Ste 303-304, Rincon, GA 31326 Directions (912) 826-3111
-
5
Chatham Orthopaedic Associates Richmond Hill1203 Gandy Dancer, Richmond Hill, GA 31324 Directions (912) 445-5904Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
6
Chatham Orthopaedic Associates - SouthCoast Medical Office1326 Eisenhower Dr Bldg 1, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 355-6615MondayClosedTuesday1:00pm - 4:30pmWednesday1:00pm - 4:30pmThursday1:00pm - 4:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
7
Chatham Orthopaedic Associates Richmond Hill3780 Us Highway 17, Richmond Hill, GA 31324 Directions (912) 355-6615Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- Effingham Health System
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wheeler?
Gave very positive feedback and answered all questions
About Dr. Spencer Wheeler, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1952352718
Education & Certifications
- North Sydney Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Centre
- University of Florida
- U Fla
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- Armstrong State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wheeler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wheeler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wheeler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wheeler works at
Dr. Wheeler has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wheeler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Wheeler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wheeler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wheeler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wheeler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.