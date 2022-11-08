Overview

Dr. Spencer Wheeler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Effingham Health System and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Wheeler works at Chatham Orthopaedic Associates - Sports Medicine & Physical Therapy in Savannah, GA with other offices in Pooler, GA, Rincon, GA and Richmond Hill, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.