Dr. Spencer Wheeler, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.0 (54)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Spencer Wheeler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Effingham Health System and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Wheeler works at Chatham Orthopaedic Associates - Sports Medicine & Physical Therapy in Savannah, GA with other offices in Pooler, GA, Rincon, GA and Richmond Hill, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Paulsen Outpatient Surgery Center
    4425 Paulsen St, Savannah, GA 31405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 355-6615
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Chatham Orthopaedic Associates Pooler
    1000 Towne Center Blvd Ste 602, Pooler, GA 31322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 450-1101
  3. 3
    St. Joseph's Office
    11702 Mercy Blvd Ste 2D, Savannah, GA 31419 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 355-6615
  4. 4
    Chatham Orthopaedic Associates Rincon
    613 Towne Park Dr W Ste 303-304, Rincon, GA 31326 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 826-3111
  5. 5
    Chatham Orthopaedic Associates Richmond Hill
    1203 Gandy Dancer, Richmond Hill, GA 31324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 445-5904
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  6. 6
    Chatham Orthopaedic Associates - SouthCoast Medical Office
    1326 Eisenhower Dr Bldg 1, Savannah, GA 31406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 355-6615
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 4:30pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  7. 7
    Chatham Orthopaedic Associates Richmond Hill
    3780 Us Highway 17, Richmond Hill, GA 31324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 355-6615
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Candler Hospital
  • Effingham Health System
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Fracture
  View other providers who treat Gout
  View other providers who treat Lupus
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Nov 08, 2022
    Gave very positive feedback and answered all questions
    — Nov 08, 2022
    About Dr. Spencer Wheeler, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1952352718
    Education & Certifications

    • North Sydney Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Centre
    • University of Florida
    • U Fla
    • Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
    • Armstrong State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Spencer Wheeler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wheeler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wheeler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wheeler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wheeler has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wheeler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Wheeler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wheeler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wheeler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wheeler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

