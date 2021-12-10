Dr. Spencer Stein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Spencer Stein, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center.
Joan H. and Preston Robert Tisch Center at Essex Crossing171 Delancey St Fl 2, New York, NY 10002 Directions (929) 455-2600
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
The first time appointment went well. He listened to my symptoms and offered various treatments. My knee was x-rayed as soon as I arrived for the appointment. He takes Medicare, so I hope this continues.
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1467872879
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
