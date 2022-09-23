See All Oncologists in Portland, OR
Dr. Spencer Shao, MD

Medical Oncology
4.5 (48)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Spencer Shao, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Portland, OR. They completed their fellowship with University of California, San Diego

Dr. Shao works at Compass Oncology - East in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Compass Oncology - Rose Quarter
    265 N BROADWAY, Portland, OR 97227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 280-1223
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Columbia Memorial Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center
  • Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Secondary Malignancies
Skin Screenings
Colorectal Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Screenings
Colorectal Cancer

Secondary Malignancies
Skin Screenings
Colorectal Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anemia
Bladder Cancer
Bone Cancer
Breast Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Gynecologic Cancer
Liver Cancer
Lung Cancer
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Lymphosarcoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Neutropenia
Nodular Lymphoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Reticulosarcoma
Testicular Cancer
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Bile Duct Cancer
Blood Cancer
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Burkitt's Lymphoma
Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Diabetes Counseling
ENT Cancer
Esophageal Cancer
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors
Genitourinary Cancers
Graft vs Host Disease
Head and Neck Cancer
Hodgkin's Disease
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Kidney Cancer
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome
Laryngeal Cancer
Leukocytosis
Lobular Carconima
Lymphocytosis
Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic
Male Breast Cancer
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant
Melanoma
Multiple Myeloma
Oral Cancer
Pancytopenia
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma
Peritoneal Cancer
Pleural Cancer
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Salivary Gland Cancer
Sickle Cell Disease
Skin Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Thrombocytosis
Thyroid Cancer
Tongue Cancer
Tonsil Cancer
Vaginal Cancer
Vulvar Cancer
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • Managed Healthcare Northwest
    • Medicaid of Oregon
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 23, 2022
    I see Dr. Shao every 3 weeks before chemotherapy for my colorectal cancer. My sense is that his care is data-driven and science-based and find him to be receptive to my inquiries. I had his initial treatment plan reviewed by OHSU, which endorsed it. And he has a great nurse, Jill.
    John Kelly — Sep 23, 2022
    About Dr. Spencer Shao, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1841293420
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California, San Diego
    Internship
    • Duke University Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Spencer Shao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shao has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shao works at Compass Oncology - East in Portland, OR. View the full address on Dr. Shao’s profile.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Shao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

