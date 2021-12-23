Dr. Noorda has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spencer Noorda, DPM
Overview
Dr. Spencer Noorda, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Henderson, NV.
Dr. Noorda works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Affiliated Podiatry68 N Pecos Rd Ste A, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 456-1441
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Noorda?
Dr. Spencer Noorda is the best. Takes care of my foot needs. I feel like I left a Foot Spa when he takes care of me.
About Dr. Spencer Noorda, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1669803193
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Noorda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Noorda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Noorda works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Noorda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noorda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noorda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noorda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.