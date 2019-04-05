Overview

Dr. Spencer Mortensen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Smith, AR.



Dr. Mortensen works at Baptist Health Family Clinic in Fort Smith, AR with other offices in Temple, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.