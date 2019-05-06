Overview

Dr. Spencer Misner, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dalton, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hamilton Medical Center.



Dr. Misner works at HAMILTON HEALTH in Dalton, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.