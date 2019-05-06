Dr. Spencer Misner, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Misner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Spencer Misner, DPM
Overview
Dr. Spencer Misner, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dalton, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hamilton Medical Center.
Dr. Misner works at
Locations
-
1
Hamilton Medical Center1200 Memorial Dr, Dalton, GA 30720 Directions (706) 226-1130Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Spence Misner Dpm1432 Broadrick Dr, Dalton, GA 30720 Directions (706) 226-1130
Hospital Affiliations
- Hamilton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Misner?
i sure do miss u
About Dr. Spencer Misner, DPM
- Podiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1164576112
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Misner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Misner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Misner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Misner works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Misner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Misner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Misner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Misner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.