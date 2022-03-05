See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Spencer Melby, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Spencer Melby, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Barnes-jewish West County Hospital.

Dr. Melby works at Washington University School Of Medicine in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Department of Surgery
    660 S Euclid Ave # CB8234, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 747-1315
  2. 2
    Internal Medicine
    4921 Parkview Pl Ste 8A, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 362-6114
  3. 3
    Comprehensive Health Partners Inc
    1020 N Mason Rd Ste 100, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 996-3295

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes Jewish Hospital
  • Barnes-jewish West County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
  View other providers who treat Ileus
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    How was your appointment with Dr. Melby?

    Mar 05, 2022
    Dr. Spencer Melby repaired my heart valve. If you need heart surgery I'd highly recommend Dr. Melby. He was gentle when I felt very frail after surgery. The Barnes Jewish staff all seemed more concerned that I heal well than they were with their bureaucracy, which is decidedly different than what you normally see. Barnes had a home health nurse check on me after I went home to make sure I was on the mend. My scar is minimal (compared to others I have seen). I was very impressed with the care I received from Dr. Melby.
    Mitral Valve Prolapse Girl — Mar 05, 2022
    About Dr. Spencer Melby, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Spencer Melby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Melby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Melby works at Washington University School Of Medicine in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Melby’s profile.

    Dr. Melby has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

