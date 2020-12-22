Dr. Spencer Li, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Spencer Li, MD
Overview
Dr. Spencer Li, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital.
Locations
Houston Gastroenterology Associates21316 Provincial Blvd, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (281) 647-6667
Houston Methodist West Hospital18500 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (832) 522-5522Monday6:00am - 6:30am
Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Kingsland LLC21720 Kingsland Blvd Ste 101, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (281) 492-1234
Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Katy Llp23920 Katy Fwy Ste 200, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (281) 644-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Li is the Best. I actually look forward to getting my annual colonoscopy. He is very calm, easy going, and very knowledgeable. His staff is awesome, too, especially Tina, one of his nurses. She has the softest hands and helps calm any fears you may have. The anesthesiologist is great as well. This is always one of the best naps that I have. Ana, his other nurse, is super sweet, too. I never feel too rushed when the procedure is complete. They take GREAT care of you here. Dr. Li, you’re my fave!
About Dr. Spencer Li, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1467433011
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Li has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Li accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Li has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Li on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Li speaks Chinese.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.
