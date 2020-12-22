Overview

Dr. Spencer Li, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital.



Dr. Li works at Houston Gastroenterology Associates in Katy, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.