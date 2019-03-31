Overview

Dr. Spencer Lau, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kaneohe, HI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Lau works at Scott J Miscovich MD LLC in Kaneohe, HI with other offices in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.