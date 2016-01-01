Overview

Dr. Spencer Land, MD is an Urology Specialist in Huntley, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago, Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital, Saint Anthony Hospital, Thorek Memorial Hospital and Weiss Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Land works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Huntley, IL with other offices in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.